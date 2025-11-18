MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called on the international community to condemn the Russian attack on Dnipro, which damaged the premises of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

“The Ukrainian Public Broadcaster Suspilne had its premises in Dnipro severely damaged as a result of Russian strike last evening. Luckily, journalists were not inside. We urge the international community to condemn this strike, as well as Russia’s continued war on journalism,” he said on X Tuesday.

As reported, the editorial office of Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro was damaged by heavy shelling on the evening of November 17. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and no employees were in the office at the time of the attack.