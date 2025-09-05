Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 05.09.2025

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

1 min read
Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

The invitation of the US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff to visit Ukraine remains in force, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"The invitation remains valid," Tykhyi said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, at the end of August, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia met in New York with the special envoy of US President Donald Trump Steven Witkoff and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Tags: #witkoff #tykhyi

MORE ABOUT

17:14 05.09.2025
MFA’s spokesperson: We’ll see news on drone agreement with USA in near future

MFA’s spokesperson: We’ll see news on drone agreement with USA in near future

15:35 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

13:04 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy and Witkoff to meet in Paris - source

Zelenskyy and Witkoff to meet in Paris - source

17:38 29.08.2025
Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

17:09 27.08.2025
Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

10:15 27.08.2025
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian reps in NYC this week – media

Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian reps in NYC this week – media

09:18 27.08.2025
Special envoy Witkoff says Ukraine-Russia peace agreement possible by year-end

Special envoy Witkoff says Ukraine-Russia peace agreement possible by year-end

09:36 07.08.2025
Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

15:14 06.08.2025
Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

09:09 04.08.2025
Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine with new head of Dutch MFA

Sybiha discusses implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects with head of Slovak MFA

Szijjarto: Hungary cannot give up Russian oil because it 'has no other choice'

Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy exclusively in Russia

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Western partners discuss deployment of non-NATO troops in Ukraine – media

Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

AD
AD