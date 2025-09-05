Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

The invitation of the US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff to visit Ukraine remains in force, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"The invitation remains valid," Tykhyi said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, at the end of August, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia met in New York with the special envoy of US President Donald Trump Steven Witkoff and invited him to visit Ukraine.