Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:24 17.09.2025

Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA
Photo: MFA

Ukraine expects a high-level visit from a Polish delegation this week following the incident with Russian drones in Polish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said.

"The minister announced last week, during a visit by his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, the delegation's visit date and details have been set, but since we don't announce such visits for security reasons, I can't go into detail," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, Ukraine is indeed expecting a delegation, and it will be at a high level.

"I think you'll hear further details from the Ministry of Defense and the Minister of Defense," Tykhyi added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its military experience with Poland.

Tags: #polish #delegation #visit #tykhyi

MORE ABOUT

17:12 17.09.2025
MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

17:03 17.09.2025
Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

16:01 17.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

20:37 12.09.2025
Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

19:30 12.09.2025
Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

18:43 12.09.2025
Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

11:03 11.09.2025
Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

14:01 10.09.2025
Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

15:45 08.09.2025
NATO Secretary General to visit UK to take part in Ramstein meeting on Tues

NATO Secretary General to visit UK to take part in Ramstein meeting on Tues

15:19 06.09.2025
Polish protesters block truck traffic at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint

Polish protesters block truck traffic at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint

HOT NEWS

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

Kyivteploenergo boosts standby generators for boiler rooms to 136

Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

AD
AD