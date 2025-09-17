Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

Photo: MFA

Ukraine expects a high-level visit from a Polish delegation this week following the incident with Russian drones in Polish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said.

"The minister announced last week, during a visit by his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, the delegation's visit date and details have been set, but since we don't announce such visits for security reasons, I can't go into detail," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, Ukraine is indeed expecting a delegation, and it will be at a high level.

"I think you'll hear further details from the Ministry of Defense and the Minister of Defense," Tykhyi added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its military experience with Poland.