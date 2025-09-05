Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 05.09.2025

MFA’s spokesperson: We’ll see news on drone agreement with USA in near future

1 min read
MFA’s spokesperson: We’ll see news on drone agreement with USA in near future

Details of Ukraine's drone agreement with the United States will become known in the near future, said spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"We all understand that the United States has been one of Ukraine's key allies from the very beginning, providing us with tremendous support. And, of course, it is they who have the right and opportunity to count on joint production with Ukraine of unique Ukrainian technologies. Such as Ukrainian drones that have proven themselves on the battlefield," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the spokesman, this proposal to US President Donald Trump was made personally by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Tykhyi added that such cooperation is interesting to the American side and shows that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States is mutually beneficial.

"You will see more details about this work, I think, in the near future," he told reporters.

Tags: #united_states #tykhyi

