Trump says without him Russia would now have all of Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump stated the United States is the only country that Russia and China are "afraid of" once again reminded that he has ended eight wars, regretted that Norway did not award him the Nobel Peace Prize, and assured that without his personal participation Russia would "now have all of Ukraine."

" Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren’t paying their bills, until I came along. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, and they pay, immediately. Everyone said that couldn’t be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends. Without my involvement, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now. Remember, also, I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize," he said on True Social.

He also stated that the United States would always stand by NATO, "even if they won't be there for."

"But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved millions of lives. Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States, and I doubt NATO would be there for us if we really needed them. everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military in my first term, and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us. the only nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT rebuilt U.S.A. make America great again," he said.