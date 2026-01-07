Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine has informed European partners about the need for missiles for air defense systems, new systems have not arrived from the US, missiles are coming, but Ukraine wants to accelerate their supply, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Not only did I discuss, I showed in detail yesterday, for example, to the Europeans, I will not talk about it publicly now, which systems urgently need the arrival of missiles. As for the systems from the US, no new systems have arrived. As for the missiles, they are coming little by little, and we want to accelerate delivery," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday.

"We really want and once again ask the US. As for the Europeans, I want to thank Norway separately. I will not give details," the president added.