Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he hopes that he will be able to meet with US President Donald Trump in the near future and discuss security guarantees with him.

"Is there any progress in negotiations on security guarantees for longer than 15 years? Because in December I raised this issue, the US president took a pause on this issue, said they would consider it. I think that I will meet with him in the near future, I think I will have a meeting in Washington, or maybe somewhere else, we will see what the president's plans are," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday.

"And I think I will be able to get an answer to this question there," the president said.