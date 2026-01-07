Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:47 07.01.2026

MP Sirko: It would be good if Paris Declarations become real plan

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Klymenko.me

The Paris Declarations are still a general framework and it would be good if they become a real plan, deputy head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko believes.

"So far, it looks more like a general framework. If these general agreements turn into a real action plan with real guarantees of security and reconstruction from the EU and the United States, then it will be good," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

She said the devil is in the details. The MP said the Budapest Memorandum seemed like a guarantee for 20 years, until Russia carried out aggression against Ukraine.

As reported, the results of the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing on Tuesday in the French capital were the Paris Declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees and the Declaration of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. The Declaration of Intent was signed by Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

Tags: #sirko #paris #declarations

