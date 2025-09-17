Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:01 17.09.2025

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week


Ukraine would like to hold meetings between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said.

"Regarding the UN General Assembly's high-level segment and the meeting with the Chinese side, such meetings have indeed taken place in the past. A year ago, Minister Sybiga met with his Chinese counterpart. We would be happy to hold another meeting this year, but confirmation of whether it will take place will come later," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tykhyi added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry "is prepared and would like to hold such a meeting during the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly."

The spokesperson, however, explained that the meeting issue depends on schedules, which are "scheduled down to the minute" during UNGA events.

As reported, Ukraine is preparing for the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which will run from September 23 to September 29.

