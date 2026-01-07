Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FactorGroupOfCompanies

Kharkiv-based Vivat Publishing House has opened its anniversary bookstore in Ternopil at 12 Valova Street, which has become the 20th in its network, the Factor group of companies, which includes the publishing house, reported on Facebook.

"We are opening bookstores because we believe that a country needs to be built today. Such that when our soldiers return, they can say: this is the country for which I fought. A country where everyone has access to Ukrainian books, culture, history, meanings. Building such a country is our shared responsibility. And by buying a book, you also join a great cause," Yuliya Orlova, the general director of the publishing house, commented on this event.

Vivat is one of the leaders of the Ukrainian book market, part of the Factor group of companies founded by Serhiy Polituchy in 1991. According to the company's website, it publishes over 300 new titles and over 2.5 million copies every year.