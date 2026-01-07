Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:39 07.01.2026

Russia hits ports of Chornomorsk, Pivdenny in Odesa region – USPA

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ampu_uspa

As a result of the Russian strikes in Odesa region, oil containers caught fire in the port of Chornomorsk, and in the port of Pivdenny an administrative building and infrastructure facilities were damaged, one person died, there were also people injured, the Ukrainian Ports Authorities (USPA) said in a statement.

"The enemy attacked two ports in Odesa region: One was Port Chornomorsk. Two people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care. In the port of Pivdenny, one person died. There are victims. They are being provided with the necessary assistance," the USPA Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister of Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development, also reported on the Telegram channel that all services are working on the ground, taking security requirements into account.

He added that the elimination of the consequences is ongoing and that the ports continue to work.

Kuleba emphasized that this is another blow by a terrorist country to the port infrastructure involved in ensuring the world's food security.

Tags: #odesa_region #chornomorsk #strikes

