17:03 17.09.2025

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi denied reports that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the United States, was not allowed to leave Ukraine.

"We've seen media reports about Iryna Zarutska's father. These are fake news. He's already in the United States," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Ukrainian consular service and the State Border Guard Service helped the man obtain an American visa and travel to the United States to honor the memory of his deceased daughter.

"From the moment this horrific murder occurred, we immediately provided consular support to the family ... We once again express our sincere condolences. We hope that justice will be restored as quickly as possible," Tykhyy noted.

A homeless man reportedly fatally stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. A 34-year-old homeless man, Decarlos Brown Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder.

US President Donald Trump responded to the brutal murder. "The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!" Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial.

