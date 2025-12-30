Russia fabricates 'attack on Putin's residence' to disrupt peace talks – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi has commented on the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that "the Russian Federation's position in the negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will be tougher" after the alleged "attack on Putin's residence," noting that Russia sought "exactly this effect".

"It is exactly for this reason that the Russians invented fake information about the attack on the residence. They only needed to create a false (and rather careless) excuse for Russia to reject the peace efforts that have recently accelerated thanks to the active work of Ukraine and the United States," he said on X.