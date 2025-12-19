American DFC announces launch of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) held its second U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Board of Directors meeting. At the meeting, it was announced that the Fund is fully operational and poised to start diligencing its first investments in 2026.

"Today’s news is clear: The U.S. and Ukraine are ready to deploy investments that will advance shared national interests and positively impact the lives of both the American and Ukrainian people. This is the result of President Trump’s commitment to securing a lasting peace," said DFC CEO Ben Black.

The launch of a comprehensive fund of this scale in less than a year is a testament to the commitment of DFC professionals, as well as their partners in the Ukrainian government, the U.S. Treasury Department, and the State Department.

According to the press release, Thursday's decision to launch the fund included approval of investment and fund policies, as well as a review of the fund's investment strategy, following the November appointment of consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal as the fund's advisor.

"It will prioritize investments in critical minerals, energy, transport and logistics, information and communications technology, and emerging technology, that support supply chain resilience vital to advancing U.S. and Ukrainian economic security and prosperity," the report notes.

According to the DFC, this will create opportunities for the fund to invest in strategic projects across Ukraine, including the extraction of critical minerals and the development of energy and maritime infrastructure.

The U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund was established through an agreement between Ukraine and the United States in late spring of 2025. Ukraine pledged to transfer 50% of the funds it will receive after the agreement takes effect in the form of payments for new and dormant licenses and mineral extraction rents to the fund. This agreement is also known as the "minerals deal."