Ukraine would like to receive EUR 40–45 bln from Russian assets as early as 2026, use them exclusively for recovery – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive EUR 40–45 billion from frozen Russian assets as early as next year, 2026, and notes that the total damage inflicted on Ukraine by Russia's aggression is three times greater than the overall amount of these assets.

"We expect that we can receive EUR 40–45 billion for 2026 and beyond, counting on a total amount of EUR 210 billion. But, of course, we would very much like to use this for the reconstruction of our state. No one would even think about any alternatives, because everything has been destroyed for an amount three times greater than EUR 200 billion. It is fair that Russians should pay for the destruction, but even EUR 210 billion will still not be enough," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague on Tuesday.

At the same time, he emphasized that reconstruction is "the next steps."

"Today we are talking about urgent things: we must produce drones, we have insufficient funding, we must produce other weapons, we must buy air defense systems in the United States, and other means in Europe, including air defense as well. We understand that we do not receive gifts," the president said.

Zelenskyy, however, noted the significant support and bilateral agreements with partner countries, in particular the Netherlands.

"They are helping us. This is really strong support. And unity is very important in these decisions. And even where there are some threats of reductions [in support], of course, various types of consultations need to be held. Consultations so that any reduction is smaller. And absolutely any reduction does not strengthen our negotiating position," he said, commenting on the risks of a decline in partner support for Ukraine.

"But today frozen assets could probably balance some reductions in certain countries. Because this would be truly serious support. I do not see, without this support, the possibility of standing firmly, economically firmly, for Ukraine. I do not see that we will be able to cover such a deficit with some unclear alternatives or vague promises. That is, we are counting on certain European instruments, alternatives, in order to have the appropriate amount. This is what we are counting on… What is important here is that, in general, leaders, the majority, are in favor of finding this financial support for Ukraine. And what exactly it will be, and when, is the next question," Zelenskyy added.