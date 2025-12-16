Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:30 16.12.2025

Ukraine would like to receive EUR 40–45 bln from Russian assets as early as 2026, use them exclusively for recovery – Zelenskyy

3 min read
Working Visit of the President of Ukraine to the Netherlands, 16 December 2025
Working Visit of the President of Ukraine to the Netherlands, 16 December 2025 | Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive EUR 40–45 billion from frozen Russian assets as early as next year, 2026, and notes that the total damage inflicted on Ukraine by Russia's aggression is three times greater than the overall amount of these assets.

"We expect that we can receive EUR 40–45 billion for 2026 and beyond, counting on a total amount of EUR 210 billion. But, of course, we would very much like to use this for the reconstruction of our state. No one would even think about any alternatives, because everything has been destroyed for an amount three times greater than EUR 200 billion. It is fair that Russians should pay for the destruction, but even EUR 210 billion will still not be enough," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague on Tuesday.

At the same time, he emphasized that reconstruction is "the next steps."

"Today we are talking about urgent things: we must produce drones, we have insufficient funding, we must produce other weapons, we must buy air defense systems in the United States, and other means in Europe, including air defense as well. We understand that we do not receive gifts," the president said.

Zelenskyy, however, noted the significant support and bilateral agreements with partner countries, in particular the Netherlands.

"They are helping us. This is really strong support. And unity is very important in these decisions. And even where there are some threats of reductions [in support], of course, various types of consultations need to be held. Consultations so that any reduction is smaller. And absolutely any reduction does not strengthen our negotiating position," he said, commenting on the risks of a decline in partner support for Ukraine.

"But today frozen assets could probably balance some reductions in certain countries. Because this would be truly serious support. I do not see, without this support, the possibility of standing firmly, economically firmly, for Ukraine. I do not see that we will be able to cover such a deficit with some unclear alternatives or vague promises. That is, we are counting on certain European instruments, alternatives, in order to have the appropriate amount. This is what we are counting on… What is important here is that, in general, leaders, the majority, are in favor of finding this financial support for Ukraine. And what exactly it will be, and when, is the next question," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

17:13 16.12.2025
Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

16:29 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

16:28 16.12.2025
Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

15:13 16.12.2025
Ukrainian delegation to go to USA after US-Russian contacts over weekend or slightly later – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation to go to USA after US-Russian contacts over weekend or slightly later – Zelenskyy

13:57 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin believes only in power and money, Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression

Zelenskyy: Putin believes only in power and money, Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression

09:59 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy to meet King and PM of the Netherlands, address parliament

Zelenskyy to meet King and PM of the Netherlands, address parliament

21:30 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

20:07 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

19:47 15.12.2025
Mertz: We must not repeat mistakes of Minsk, Ukraine needs real security guarantees

Mertz: We must not repeat mistakes of Minsk, Ukraine needs real security guarantees

19:41 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

HOT NEWS

Nawrocki: I have feeling that Zelenskyy begun to take Poland for granted

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Зеленский встретился с воинами, которые проходят реабилитацию в Нидерландах

Rada harmonizes Ukrainian and European legislation in field of veterinary medicine

Sentence against former President Yanukovych enters into force – PGO

Ukrainian soldiers stop enemy assault attempt on motorcycles, quad bikes in Vovchansk axis – brigade

Macron calls on Russia to choose peace in Ukraine

Paratroopers repel enemy mechanized assault in Pokrovsk axis – Airborne Forces

Nawrocki: I have feeling that Zelenskyy begun to take Poland for granted

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Canada announces new support package for Ukraine at Rammstein

AD
AD