16:28 16.12.2025

Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls Ukraine's membership in the European Union an integral part of Ukraine's security guarantees from European countries.

"Strong guarantees for Ukraine include guarantees from the European Union, economic security guarantees for Ukraine, and membership in the European Union. We view all of this as a set of security guarantees, and we believe that if our partners are willing to support security guarantees for Ukraine, then our position is that our partners will support our membership in the European Union. I can't say when or what other conditions might be involved, but this is our framework understanding, and that of many partners, regarding security guarantees," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Tuesday.

