Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:13 12.12.2025

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov about areas of active work of the Ukrainian negotiating team, in particular the defense group, the economy group and interaction at the level of national security advisors.

"In all areas, we have one goal: to bring closer the real end of the war and determine such steps that will make peace worthy for Ukraine, and security and restoration guaranteed," he said in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #president #negotiations #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

10:39 11.12.2025
USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

09:25 11.12.2025
USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

20:23 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

20:41 09.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

21:00 08.12.2025
ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

20:50 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

20:47 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

20:43 08.12.2025
USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

20:38 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

LATEST

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children

Ukraine to be ready to hold elections when security, financing, implementation of electoral rights resolved – Podoliak

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

Industry association urges Ukrainian authorities to drop harsh limits on players, preserve legal gambling market

We are ready to propose solutions – Costa on Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-27

At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

AD
AD