Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov about areas of active work of the Ukrainian negotiating team, in particular the defense group, the economy group and interaction at the level of national security advisors.

"In all areas, we have one goal: to bring closer the real end of the war and determine such steps that will make peace worthy for Ukraine, and security and restoration guaranteed," he said in the Telegram channel.