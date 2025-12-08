Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and highly praised the efforts of the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the U.S. negotiating team.

"America is a strong partner. President Trump definitely wants to end the war. And that's a fact. Yes, he has his own visions. We live here inside, we see the details, the nuances. We perceive it much more deeply, because this is our Homeland. And as for what I see now in the negotiating group, I see how Jared [Kushner] is trying very hard. Yes, they are working with Witkoff. There are many... negotiators. I definitely see that they want the war to end. This is not a game on the part of the United States of America," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

He added that despite the desire of Ukrainians for peace, "it is important for us... that there is no risk of a repeat of the war, because we do not trust Russia."