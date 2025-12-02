Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:44 02.12.2025

Plan has 20 points, some things still need to be worked out – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Geneva and Florida have worked out 20 points of the plan, some things still need to be worked out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our delegation, which was at meetings in the United States with the team of the President of the United States, gathered in Ireland this morning. There are now 20 points that were worked out in Geneva, which were finalized in Florida. Some things still need to be worked out from what I saw," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The president said the United States is taking serious steps to end the war.

"This is our task, and I am sure that this is our common task of everyone in Europe to really end the war. And not just get a pause in hostilities," he said.

The Head of State of Ukraine emphasized the need for a decent peace.

