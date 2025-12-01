CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

A meeting with representatives of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe within the framework of preparing urgent conclusions on bills related to the organization and conduct of competitive selection of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) was held in the court's premises.

As reported on the court's website, the meeting was attended by acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Petryshyn and Constitutional Court's judges, Vice-President of the Venice Commission Marta Cartabia, expert and former member of the commission Paolo Carozza, legal advisor and contact person of the Secretariat of the Venice Commission Vahe Demirtshyan.

"During the discussion, the parties focused on the key provisions of the bills concerning the organization and conduct of the competitive selection of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Representatives of the Venice Commission outlined the approaches taken into account when forming an urgent opinion, in particular regarding the requirements for transparency, independence and integrity of competitive procedures," according to the statement.

The judges of the Constitutional Court said expert support from European institutions is an important factor in ensuring transparent, well-founded and effective procedures for the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court.