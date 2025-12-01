Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

A Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Ireland on Tuesday, December 2, to report on negotiations with the United States. The Americans also want to share their vision with the American side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"We're receiving full feedback from our delegation—they'll arrive in Ireland tomorrow and give me a step-by-step overview of where we stand in their negotiations. And I also understand that the Russian side is also receiving a corresponding response from the United States," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

The President noted that the Ukrainian and US negotiating delegations held several sessions of meetings on Sunday and Monday, and "the plan looks better."

Furthermore, he noted that the delegations discussed the territorial issue for six and a half hours.

"I'll be honest, the territorial issue is the most difficult. The issue of money and reconstruction—in my opinion ... without the presence of European partners who can accept it, it's difficult, because the money is in Europe ... And the issue of security guarantees—specifically from the USA, specifically from Europe—is very important," the president noted.