Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 01.12.2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

A Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Ireland on Tuesday, December 2, to report on negotiations with the United States. The Americans also want to share their vision with the American side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"We're receiving full feedback from our delegation—they'll arrive in Ireland tomorrow and give me a step-by-step overview of where we stand in their negotiations. And I also understand that the Russian side is also receiving a corresponding response from the United States," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

The President noted that the Ukrainian and US negotiating delegations held several sessions of meetings on Sunday and Monday, and "the plan looks better."

Furthermore, he noted that the delegations discussed the territorial issue for six and a half hours.

"I'll be honest, the territorial issue is the most difficult. The issue of money and reconstruction—in my opinion ... without the presence of European partners who can accept it, it's difficult, because the money is in Europe ... And the issue of security guarantees—specifically from the USA, specifically from Europe—is very important," the president noted.

Tags: #president #negotiations #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:31 01.12.2025
Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

20:14 01.12.2025
Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

20:11 01.12.2025
Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

20:10 01.12.2025
Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

19:10 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia has made some progress, but Russians suffered greatest losses in Oct

Zelenskyy: Russia has made some progress, but Russians suffered greatest losses in Oct

10:58 01.12.2025
US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

21:32 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy: When Russia wants kilometers of Ukrainian land, it's about lifelong power for them

Zelenskyy: When Russia wants kilometers of Ukrainian land, it's about lifelong power for them

20:44 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

20:17 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, US delegations to meet to discuss security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, US delegations to meet to discuss security guarantees

19:24 27.11.2025
Putin wants legal recognition of ‘Russian affiliation of Crimea and Donbas’, recognition of decisions on Ukraine by ‘major intl players’

Putin wants legal recognition of ‘Russian affiliation of Crimea and Donbas’, recognition of decisions on Ukraine by ‘major intl players’

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

Umerov: Significant progress achieved during negotiations in USA, but certain issues require further development

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

Kallas: Russia owes Ukraine reparations, 'reparation loan' based on Russian assets is Ukrainian money

Zelenskyy: After returning to Ukraine, I will hold several consultations on appointment of President’s Office chief

European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

SOF hit Shahed launch area in Crimea

AD
AD