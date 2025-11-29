Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov leaving for talks in USA

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has already departed for talks in the United States.

“Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, together with the team, is already on the way to the United States. Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side continues to make every effort to achieve peace.

“Ukraine continues to work with the United States in the most constructive way possible, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be hammered out in the United States. I look forward to our delegation's report following its work this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace,” the President noted.