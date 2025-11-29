Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the new composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States of America and Ukraine's other international partners.

Corresponding decree, No. 869/2025, was published on the presidential website.

According to the document, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has been appointed head of the delegation, replacing the dismissed head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

In addition, the President also signed Order No. 135/2025-rp on new Directives for the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process. The text of the directives was not made public.

As the President’s Office told reporters, Umerov reported to the president on Saturday about preparations for meetings with the American side.

The delegation is now on its way.