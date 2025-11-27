Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:31 27.11.2025

European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The faction of the European Solidarity party insists on the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leaders of the parliamentary factions on the issue of the work of the negotiating group on the "peace agreements" and demands the exclusion of all persons compromised by corruption scandals from this group.

"European Solidarity insists on the meeting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leaders of the parliamentary factions. The president should not limit himself to comfortable communication with his faction – he is obliged to explain to the entire parliament, regardless of political sympathies, what directives and 'red lines' were given to the Ukrainian negotiating team," the faction said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

It is noted that the deputies of European Solidarity condemn the practice when "Ukrainians learn about the progress of the 'peace agreements' last and exclusively through Western or Russian media. The Ukrainian people have the right to know the truth about the details of the negotiations that concern the future of the country."

"Unfortunately, the negotiating team that represents Ukraine today does not consist of professional diplomats, but of individuals discredited by corruption scandals," the statement reads. "European Solidarity demands the immediate exclusion of all compromised individuals from the negotiating team and the involvement of professional diplomats, professionals who have the appropriate expertise and experience, and will protect the national interests of Ukraine, and not themselves from criminal cases," according to the document.

"Last week, European Solidarity registered and will demand priority consideration at the plenary session on December 2 of an appeal to Zelenskyy and the Government regarding the immediate resignation from their positions of the compromised Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the Head of the President's Office," the faction said.

"We also demand the resignation of all those involved in the corruption schemes that became known from the NABU investigation - from the heads of financial monitoring Philip Pronin to members of supervisory boards and other high-ranking officials," the faction said.

"The number one task today is to restore the subjectivity of the parliament, the resignation of the unprofessional and corrupt 'CabMindich' and the formation of a government of national salvation. We continue to collect signatures for the resignation of the government and once again appeal to colleagues from Batkivschyna and the pro-Ukrainian wing of Servant of the People – put your signatures. Do not deepen the political crisis," the statement reads.

Tags: #communications #european_solidarity #zelenskyy

