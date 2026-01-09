Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:41 09.01.2026

Damage to Kyiv’s Combined Heat and Power plants is routine for energy crews and can be fixed quickly – MP Kucherenko

4 min read

The damage suffered by the Kyiv CHPP (combined heat and power plant) during the night attack by the Russian Federation is not new for the energy industry and must be eliminated in the near future, believes the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee Oleksiy Kucherenko.

"I will not speak specifically about the damage to the CHPP, but I will note that, according to my information, nothing new happened to the energy industry during today's attack. This has already happened, and I think they know what to do about it. After the attack in November, similar damage was eliminated, it seems, in a day or a little more," Kucherenko noted in a comment to the Energoreforma Internet portal on Friday.

He also emphasized that in any case, panic in the capital should be avoided, and for this, local authorities should clearly explain everything.

"I do not want to sow panic now, because depending on how the energy industry manages to repair the CHPP and boiler rooms, a decision will be made regarding heating in the capital," Kucherenko noted.

According to him, the municipal services are waiting for a decision from the Kyiv City State Administration, "and where there are professional teams, everything will be done clearly and will work normally."

"If they drain the water from the system, then in any case they will not have to wait until spring, as some write, (but only - IF-U) until a certain warming. Because starting the coolant is such a difficult and unpredictable process that it is difficult to do in severe frosts," - explained Kucherenko.

He emphasized that it is not worth talking about problems with cold water supply in apartment buildings yet.

"The main thing is that there is circulation, and this is electricity and pumps. Yes, there are problems with alternative power supply for pumps. But I do not think that there will be a minus in the apartments," the MP said.

The Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 4, operated by Euroreconstruction, has already begun circulating the heat-transfer fluid. It will take approximately two days to restore operations at the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 5 and about one day at the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 6, both operated by Kyivteploenergo. Water supply and sewerage services in Kyiv have been restored. Building management companies have been instructed to drain the heat-transfer fluid from residential buildings connected to the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plants No. 5 and No. 6.The most difficult situation with the restoration of heat after the Russian attack on January 9 is in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts and in Teremki, but energy and utility workers are working on various options to restore it as soon as possible, said the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko.

He emphasized that work is ongoing to switch heating districts, to maximally launch all available boiler equipment in order to redistribute heat and secure the heating systems of the maximum number of houses.

"I know that there are certain creative solutions, in particular, turning off hot water, where this will save money on heat supply. In general, Kyivteploenergo is now doing everything possible and impossible to restore heat as quickly as possible. It is looking for alternative and engineering solutions," Kharchenko noted.

At the same time, he did not predict what the timing of the restoration of heat might be.

"I can't predict anything - it's irresponsible. But I don't think we're talking about a week. Heat supply to most of Kyiv will be restored in the near future. I named areas with increased risks, but there may also be problems in significant areas, but not in entire districts," the expert said.

Tags: #energoreforma #chpp #kucherenko

MORE ABOUT

19:32 02.01.2026
Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

20:20 04.12.2025
Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

12:55 16.04.2025
Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

12:54 23.10.2024
Kremenchuk CHPP to be managed by Ukrnafta

Kremenchuk CHPP to be managed by Ukrnafta

12:58 30.11.2023
CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

18:25 04.08.2023
Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

18:26 10.07.2023
Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

18:20 18.07.2022
Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

11:38 30.05.2022
Kharkiv CHPP-5 stops operations, preserves equipment due to rising gas tariffs

Kharkiv CHPP-5 stops operations, preserves equipment due to rising gas tariffs

17:59 04.03.2022
Rescuers carry out work in Okhtyrka at site of Russian airstrike on CHPP

Rescuers carry out work in Okhtyrka at site of Russian airstrike on CHPP

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

AD
AD