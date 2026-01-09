Damage to Kyiv’s Combined Heat and Power plants is routine for energy crews and can be fixed quickly – MP Kucherenko

The damage suffered by the Kyiv CHPP (combined heat and power plant) during the night attack by the Russian Federation is not new for the energy industry and must be eliminated in the near future, believes the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee Oleksiy Kucherenko.

"I will not speak specifically about the damage to the CHPP, but I will note that, according to my information, nothing new happened to the energy industry during today's attack. This has already happened, and I think they know what to do about it. After the attack in November, similar damage was eliminated, it seems, in a day or a little more," Kucherenko noted in a comment to the Energoreforma Internet portal on Friday.

He also emphasized that in any case, panic in the capital should be avoided, and for this, local authorities should clearly explain everything.

"I do not want to sow panic now, because depending on how the energy industry manages to repair the CHPP and boiler rooms, a decision will be made regarding heating in the capital," Kucherenko noted.

According to him, the municipal services are waiting for a decision from the Kyiv City State Administration, "and where there are professional teams, everything will be done clearly and will work normally."

"If they drain the water from the system, then in any case they will not have to wait until spring, as some write, (but only - IF-U) until a certain warming. Because starting the coolant is such a difficult and unpredictable process that it is difficult to do in severe frosts," - explained Kucherenko.

He emphasized that it is not worth talking about problems with cold water supply in apartment buildings yet.

"The main thing is that there is circulation, and this is electricity and pumps. Yes, there are problems with alternative power supply for pumps. But I do not think that there will be a minus in the apartments," the MP said.

The Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 4, operated by Euroreconstruction, has already begun circulating the heat-transfer fluid. It will take approximately two days to restore operations at the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 5 and about one day at the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 6, both operated by Kyivteploenergo. Water supply and sewerage services in Kyiv have been restored. Building management companies have been instructed to drain the heat-transfer fluid from residential buildings connected to the Kyiv Combined Heat and Power Plants No. 5 and No. 6.The most difficult situation with the restoration of heat after the Russian attack on January 9 is in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts and in Teremki, but energy and utility workers are working on various options to restore it as soon as possible, said the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko.

He emphasized that work is ongoing to switch heating districts, to maximally launch all available boiler equipment in order to redistribute heat and secure the heating systems of the maximum number of houses.

"I know that there are certain creative solutions, in particular, turning off hot water, where this will save money on heat supply. In general, Kyivteploenergo is now doing everything possible and impossible to restore heat as quickly as possible. It is looking for alternative and engineering solutions," Kharchenko noted.

At the same time, he did not predict what the timing of the restoration of heat might be.

"I can't predict anything - it's irresponsible. But I don't think we're talking about a week. Heat supply to most of Kyiv will be restored in the near future. I named areas with increased risks, but there may also be problems in significant areas, but not in entire districts," the expert said.