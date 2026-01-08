Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:09 08.01.2026

Vodafone Ukraine network efficiency in Dnipropetrovsk region is about 80%, 72% of lifecell stations work autonomously


The network efficiency of the second largest Ukrainian mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine (VFU) as of 16:00 in Dnipropetrovsk region was about 80%, the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Vodafone engineers have been maintaining communications for more than 17 consecutive hours, since 23.00 on January 7, the company said. The situation in Zaporizhia region is stable, while in Dnipropetrovsk region network operability stood at about 80% as of 16.00, Vodafone Ukraine said.

Ukraine’s third-largest mobile operator, lifecell, part of the DVL Group (Datagroup Volia-lifecell), told the agency that overnight base stations in Dnipro operated on backup power without critical disruptions. As of the morning, a significant portion of the network — including 72% of base stations across the region — continued to operate autonomously.

In Zaporizhia region, the network functioned without service interruptions for subscribers, and electricity supply was restored in the morning, the operator added, noting that all base stations are now operating normally.

Vodafone Ukraine said its base stations are equipped with batteries, allowing the network to operate for a certain period without electricity. After that, technical teams connect generators, which require refueling approximately every five hours.

The operator added that all available resources in the region have been mobilized, with additional teams deployed from Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy.

Lifecell, meanwhile, said it is deploying additional technical teams with generators and redistributing resources among base stations operating without external power supply.

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, said on its Instagram page that 942 base stations are operating in Dnipro and the surrounding region. To stabilize communications in Dnipro, 31 teams are working with 54 mobile generators.

"The situation remains difficult due to power outages following a Russian strike. At the same time, communications in the city and region have been operating on backup power for more than 14 hours. We are continuously maintaining the network: 33 stationary diesel generators are operating in the city and more than 75 in the region," the operator said.

Kyivstar stressed that teams are also being dispatched from Kharkiv, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Kryvy Rih, Kyiv and Kropyvnytsky.

