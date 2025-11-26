Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 26.11.2025

In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

In her letter to the heads of state and government of the European Union member states, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined three proposals for financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027 and called for the necessary funding to be agreed upon at the next European Council meeting in December.

A copy of the letter is in the possession of Interfax-Ukraine. It is dated November 17.

"In this letter, I would like to outline the main options identified by the Commission for providing additional and timely financial support to Ukraine. Combinations or sequential variations are possible, provided that they ensure that the assistance is provided at the time and in the manner most needed by Ukraine," von der Leyen writes.

She noted that it is necessary to take into account "the following key parameters must be taken into account: financing must be readily available, with the first disbursements taking effect at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026; any new financial package must protect Ukraine's debt sustainability. It must ensure that it does not create an additional fiscal burden for the country; financing must be flexible enough to take into account the significant uncertainty regarding Ukraine's exact financial needs in the coming years; there must be a fair distribution of the burden with international partners."

"Based on these guiding principles, we have identified three main options, namely: support to be financed by Member States through grants, a limited recourse loan financed by the Union; borrowing on financial markets, or a limited recourse loan linked to the cash balances of immobilized assets," von der Leyen listed the options.

The President of the European Commission noted that "different options have different impacts on Member States, so collective commitment and strong solidarity are important in determining the right way forward."

"The key now will be to quickly reach a clear commitment on how to secure the necessary funding for Ukraine at the next European Council meeting in December. Continuing this process will allow us to maintain pressure on Russia, deprive it of any hope of victory, and lay the groundwork for ending hostilities and preparing for long-awaited peace talks," she urges the heads of state and government of EU member states.

The annex to the letter contains a detailed description of Ukraine's financial needs, the EU's position on support, and each of the proposals.

