Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Ukraine refers to the rules of the European Union when making arguments about the peace plan's provisions relating to religion and language, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Look, in this regard, we are absolutely justified in referring to the rules and laws of the European Union, because we are a future member of the European Union. It is in this format that we discuss everything. And the relevant questions that you raise, we also discuss in this format," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.