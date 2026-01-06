Von der Leyen on Coalition of Willing in Paris: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine

On the day of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the "clear goal" of the event – to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and listed its main components.

"The Coalition of the Willing is meeting in Paris today. Our goal is clear: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine. With strong Ukrainian armed forces that can deter future attacks, a multinational force for deterrence and binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future attack by Russia," she said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The president said "Ukraine's accession to the EU will be both a key security guarantee in its own right and a central pillar of our transformative prosperity offer."Coalition