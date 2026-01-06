Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:21 06.01.2026

Von der Leyen on Coalition of Willing in Paris: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine

1 min read
Von der Leyen on Coalition of Willing in Paris: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine

On the day of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the "clear goal" of the event – to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and listed its main components.

"The Coalition of the Willing is meeting in Paris today. Our goal is clear: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine. With strong Ukrainian armed forces that can deter future attacks, a multinational force for deterrence and binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future attack by Russia," she said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The president said "Ukraine's accession to the EU will be both a key security guarantee in its own right and a central pillar of our transformative prosperity offer."Coalition 

Tags: #leyen #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

13:04 06.01.2026
Coalition of the Willing to hold talks on support for Ukraine and security guarantees - Tusk

Coalition of the Willing to hold talks on support for Ukraine and security guarantees - Tusk

14:02 03.01.2026
Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

18:12 02.01.2026
Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

12:48 25.12.2025
Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings

Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings

13:07 19.12.2025
Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

10:18 18.12.2025
EU summit comes at a crucial time, our goal is peace for Ukraine with secure funding for 2026-2027 - von der Leyen

EU summit comes at a crucial time, our goal is peace for Ukraine with secure funding for 2026-2027 - von der Leyen

16:23 10.12.2025
Coalition of the Willing to hold videoconference meeting on Thurs, Dec 11 – media

Coalition of the Willing to hold videoconference meeting on Thurs, Dec 11 – media

09:28 09.12.2025
Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

18:13 01.12.2025
Leyen: European Commission working to ensure Ukraine's financial and defense needs are met

Leyen: European Commission working to ensure Ukraine's financial and defense needs are met

21:05 26.11.2025
In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

General Staff confirms destruction of missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

LATEST

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Zelenskyy's economic adviser, Freeland, will leave Canadian parliament

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases about 900 types of medical goods for UAH 16.2 bln in 2025

Some 149 Ukrainians sent abroad for burn treatment over 3.5 years of Medevac Ukraine Program

Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

Cabinet submits proposal to President on appointment of heads of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Chernivtsi regional administrative administrations – Svyrydenko

General Staff confirms destruction of missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

AD
AD