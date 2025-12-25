Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed hope for an end to the war and mentioned "friends in Ukraine" in her Christmas greetings on Twitter on Thursday.

"We are thinking especially of our friends in Ukraine. We hope that the coming year will finally bring a just and lasting peace - and ultimately a secure, prosperous future for our Union," she wrote.

The European Commission President also thanked everyone "who spends this special day caring for others, in hospitals, shelters and homes." "You embody the very values ​​that Christmas represents: solidarity and compassion," she said.