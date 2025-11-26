Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:30 26.11.2025

Kravchenko says 74 prosecutors dismissed over fake disabilities, sentences ahead

2 min read


After comprehensive checks of prosecutors with disability status, 74 prosecutors have been dismissed from the prosecutor's office, but dismissals alone will not solve the problem - some are facing sentences, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"For many years, the topic of prosecutors with fake disabilities has been taboo.... My position is different, to understand and make a balanced and fair decision," the Prosecutor General wrote in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He recalled that immediately after his appointment to the position, all prosecutors with disability status were sent for a comprehensive check to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

"We can already see the results: 74 prosecutors have been dismissed from the prosecutor's office, 66 have been dismissed from administrative positions, 290 disciplinary proceedings are under consideration," Kravchenko said.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General noted that each case is considered separately, because people with various diseases have been working in the prosecutor's office for years, which rightfully gives them the opportunity to use the appropriate status.

"Regarding fake disabilities: I am convinced: the problem will not be solved by dismissals alone. There was a crime, there will be a sentence," he assured.

Kravchenko clarified that several cases against such prosecutors are already in court. In particular, against the deputy head of the Uman prosecutor's office and the former head of the Khmelnytsky region prosecutor's office.

Currently, according to the Prosecutor General, another prosecutor will be held accountable before the court.

"After eight years of work as an investigator in Cherkasy, he resigned in 2019 and entered the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office. And at the same time, he "registered" himself as disabled. Quickly, without an examination, without his personal presence, the medical and social expert commission (MSEC) assigned him Group II with "loss of 80% of working capacity." For five years, he illegally received a pension while being supported by the state," Kravchenko said. He added that in September, all participants in the scheme - both the prosecutor and MSEC officials - received suspicions, and now there will be a trial.

Tags: #kravchenko

