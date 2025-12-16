Pistol used to kill Parubiy found – Prosecutor General

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

During the investigation into the murder of Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy, the pistol used to kill the parliamentarian was discovered, and evidence was obtained that the suspect not only committed premeditated murder, but also a number of serious crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"During the investigative actions and joint operational measures, the pistol with which Andriy Parubiy was killed was discovered and seized. It was this weapon that the suspect tried to hide in a specially equipped "hideout," the Prosecutor General said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"New evidence has been obtained that indicates that the suspect committed not only premeditated murder, but also a number of serious crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine," he said.

According to the Prosecutor General, in this regard, the suspect's actions were additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason) and Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification and glorification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation).

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Telegram: "As the investigation established, it was this person who carried out the order of Russian special services to eliminate the people's deputy. To commit the crime, the killer used a Makarov pistol, which law enforcement officers found during the investigation of a high-profile crime."

The Ukrainian special service specifies that according to the results of the examinations, it was established that it was this pistol that was used to shoot the MP, and traces of the suspect's DNA were also found on the weapon.

According to the SBU report, according to preliminary data, the found weapon was planned to be used in the future to commit other contract killings on the territory of Ukraine.

"Also, during the investigation, it was established that the defendant justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and denied the war crimes of the racists, in particular during the temporary occupation of Bucha," the SBU said.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Lviv region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.

As reported, Parubiy was shot dead on August 30 in Lviv. The SBU has collected evidence that the person detained on suspicion of murder Parubiy is a 52-year-old Lviv resident who acted on behalf of the Russian special services.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Previously, the murder of Parubiy was classified under Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assault on the life of a people's deputy of Ukraine committed in connection with his state activities).

The investigation is being conducted by SBU officers in the Lviv region together with the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police under the procedural leadership of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to media reports, the suspect in the murder of Parubiy is Mykhailo Stselnykov.