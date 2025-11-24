Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 24.11.2025

Prosecutor General initiating meeting with Danish business reps in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation

2 min read
Prosecutor General initiating meeting with Danish business reps in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation
Photo: https://t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua

At a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Thomas Lund-Sørensen, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko proposed dialogue with Danish business representatives in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation.

On his Telegram channel on Monday, Kravchenko reported that during his meeting with the ambassador, he emphasized the importance of Denmark's support not only in the defense and humanitarian spheres, but also in diplomatic and investment areas.

"In the context of our countries' cooperation within the Export Investment Fund, through which Denmark invests in Ukrainian companies, we discussed the specific steps the Prosecutor General's Office is taking to protect businesses. I told the Ambassador about the StopTysk online platform and also proposed holding a joint meeting with Danish business representatives in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation," Kravchenko said.

He also said that special attention was paid to work within the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Sphere of Security, in particular on the investigation of international crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

"I emphasized that this remains a key area for us. Unfortunately, the number of Russian war crimes is growing, and, as a result, the number of victims. While last year, approximately 130,000 such crimes were recorded, today that figure exceeds 194,000," the Prosecutor General stated.

He noted that Denmark's support for the creation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is another tangible step toward punishing those responsible for all the atrocities committed.

"I am convinced that the Special Tribunal will become a place where all criminals will be brought to justice and receive fair punishment," he added.

Tags: #kravchenko #sørensen

