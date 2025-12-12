I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko says he has not submitted and does not plan to submit a resignation letter.

"I have not submitted and do not intend to submit a resignation letter. I am in my place. And I continue to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General," he said on Telegram on Friday.

At the same time, he added: "I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor’s office as an institution, you can not disguise yourself, I will come after each of them personally."

"I remain where I promised to be, where it is most difficult. We continue to work, we do not relax," Kravchenko noted.