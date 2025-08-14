Klitschko alleges political pressure on KCSA from prosecutors

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has criticized pressure exerted on the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO).

"They let out information smoke. In broad strokes (and why specifics in the context of the tasks set from above?!) the new Prosecutor General described more than two dozen absurd suspicions, handed over to both KCSA officials and non-officials. Amazing "productivity," exclusively in Kyiv, which has been shaken since 2019. They are beating-discrediting-manipulating-disorganizing management processes, they will not get it (they will not get it out of their hands). And everything is fine everywhere else in the meantime - in other state structures, for example," Klitschko said on Telegram on Thursday.

At the same time, the head of the KCSA declares an attempt by the authorities to destroy self-government in Kyiv.

"And the Kyiv community is being hindered even in helping the defenders at the front. It turns out that all the so-called achievements of the authorities are being hindered by the local government, which it is stubbornly destroying in Ukraine. And by the way, attempts are still being made through the parliament to take away UAH 8 billion from the capital. Which Kyiv planned to direct to social assistance, assistance to the army, additional payments to doctors and educators. That is, they are literally bleeding the capital!" said Klitschko.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that officials of the Kyiv City State Administration and municipal enterprises were exposed in the capital, in particular, in embezzlement of community funds, poor-quality construction work, profiting from school shelters, etc., in total, losses of over UAH 230 million were caused, 22 suspicions were reported.

"Kyiv. Over UAH 230 million in losses. 22 suspicions. Misappropriation of community funds, official negligence, poor-quality construction work, profiting from school shelters... We continue to work. We are restoring justice in the heart of the country," Kravchenko said on Telegram.