EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

Photo: https://x.com/kmathernova/

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko about the need to ensure the independent functioning of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in the context of reforming the prosecution authorities.

“Talked to newly appointed prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko about the need to continue prosecutorial reform to ensure the rigorous and independent functioning of NABU & SAPO,” Mathernova said on X Friday.

She also noted that maintaining this momentum is critical to ensuring accountability for Russia's war crimes, including war-related sexual violence.