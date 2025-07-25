Problems of rebuilding the Kyiv region and providing housing for IDPs and veterans were discussed in Kyiv

On Thursday, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency hosted a meeting of the Capital Region discussion club on the topic: “Problems of rebuilding the Kyiv region: specific features of restoring de-occupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction, and building housing for IDPs and veterans.”

The event was organized by the My Kyiv Region Information Agency, the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, and the All-Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control as part of a joint project based at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The participants of the discussion were Serhiy Vozny, head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control, sociologist and founder of the company “Aktiv Group” Andriy Yeremenko, veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur and leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps Oleksandr Magdych, director of the regional development department of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleg Kravchenko, and deputy director of the Andriy Zasukha Charitable Foundation Vasyl Oleksyuk.

The event was moderated by Oleksiy Usachov, chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics. In his opening remarks, he emphasized that the purpose of the discussion club is not to criticize, but to seek solutions aimed at improving the reconstruction process, and proposed that, based on the results of the meeting, an appeal be drafted to the state authorities with relevant initiatives. In addition, Usachev called on the state leadership, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the negotiating teams to include Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, who was kidnapped in the first days of the invasion from the village of Kozarovychi and taken to Russia, on the list for exchange.

According to Oleg Kravchenko, director of the Kyiv Regional State Administration's Department of Development, more than 75% of the facilities destroyed as a result of hostilities have already been restored in the Kyiv region.

- "In the Kyiv region, the restoration of damaged facilities is based on the principle of ‘better than it was’. This is not just about returning to the previous state, but about a new level of comfort, safety, and sustainability—modern materials, energy efficiency, and inclusiveness. In particular, the communities of Borodianka, Bucha, and Slavutych are demonstrating a comprehensive approach to accessibility," he said.

Serhiy Vozny, head of the NGO, drew attention to problems with law enforcement in the field of reconstruction.

“More than 80% of business entities involved in reconstruction are involved in criminal proceedings. There is an initiative by the Prosecutor General to close cases where there is no crime,” he said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran Oleksandr Magdych stressed the need for changes to land legislation.

“Today, no military serviceman can obtain a land plot. Changes to the land code must be made urgently, because the military who defend the country have the right to land. If this does not happen, people will lose faith,” he said.

Sociologist Andriy Yeremenko pointed to a lack of transparency in the procedures for prioritizing and financing reconstruction.

“We need public accountability, public control, and real community participation. Currently, all achievements are attributed to local authorities despite corruption scandals. Without transparency, there will be no trust,” he said.

In turn, Vasyl Oleksyuk, deputy director of the Andriy Zasukha Charitable Foundation, spoke about a housing project for military personnel that has been implemented.

“Together with FC Kovalevka, we have built an inclusive cottage town for military personnel. Fifty-nine families are already living in comfortable conditions, and most importantly, the houses with land have been transferred to private ownership,” Oleksiuk said.