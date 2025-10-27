Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:07 27.10.2025

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

The enemy is committing six grave crimes against children during the war, as defined by a UN Security Council resolution: during the full-scale invasion, Russia killed 661 children, wounded 2,203 children, destroyed or damaged more than 4,500 schools, deported more than 19,000 Ukrainian children, and committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children, notes Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Russia's brazen and cynical war: the target is Ukrainian children. After every Russian attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities, we see the same thing over and over again: killed children, wounded children, ruined lives," the Prosecutor General wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to Kravchenko, on October 26, an enemy night attack by shaheds in Kyiv claimed the lives of a 19-year-old girl, a graduate of Lyceum No. 171 Leader, and her mother, while seven other children were wounded.

On the same day, as the Prosecutor General noted, children aged 8 and 15 were injured as a result of a strike on a minibus in Sumy region.

"This is no accident. This is targeted terrorism. UN Security Council Resolution 1261 defines six of the most serious crimes against children during war. And Russia commits all six of them daily, right here, before the eyes of the world," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

He reported that on the 1,342nd day of the war, prosecutors are investigating 5,363 criminal cases related to these crimes.

"During this time, Russia killed 661 children, injured 2,203 children, destroyed or damaged more than 4,500 schools, kindergartens, and 1,294 hospitals, kidnapped and deported more than 19,000 Ukrainian children, and committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children," the Prosecutor General clarified.

He noted that each criminal case is evidence of a "targeted policy of terror, an attempt to destroy Ukrainians as a nation."

"Ukrainian prosecutors, together with law enforcement agencies and international partners, are investigating every crime. We will do everything to ensure that all war criminals, from the perpetrators to the Russian leadership, are brought to justice. Time will not be a barrier. These crimes have no statute of limitations," Kravchenko assured.

