Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 06.08.2025

Prosecutor General meets with EUAM head: Transitional justice is our duty to society

2 min read
Prosecutor General meets with EUAM head: Transitional justice is our duty to society

Transitional justice is a key mechanism for overcoming the consequences of the Russian aggression and a duty to the victims and the entire society that is waiting for justice, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"Today I had a meaningful conversation with Ambassador Rolf Holmboe, Head of the European Union Advisory Mission on Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine. Full mutual understanding and a common vision of the future in all key areas," the prosecutor general said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He said he had informed Ambassador Holmboe about the rule of law roadmap. "The Prosecutor General's Office is involved in the implementation of over 100 measures within the Roadmap. Almost 40 of them are our direct responsibility. This includes strengthening institutions, protecting human rights, and strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies," Kravchenko said.

According to the prosecutor general, the issue of reforming the security sector was discussed. "A special emphasis is placed on transitional justice as a key mechanism for overcoming the consequences of the Russian aggression. This is our duty to those who suffered and to the entire society that is waiting for justice," he said.

In addition, Kravchenko outlined the issue of digitalization of the criminal process. "We are moving towards full-fledged electronic criminal proceedings from the beginning to the trial. The SMEREKA pilot project, which is being implemented jointly with partners, including EUAM, has already proven its effectiveness," the prosecutor general said.

According to him, after finalization, this system will be scaled to the entire law enforcement system.

"This is a new quality of justice: transparent, fast, convenient for each participant in the process," the prosecutor general said.

He also said he spoke with Ambassador Holmboe about the challenges facing the prosecution authorities, in particular, low salaries, more than 1,000 vacant positions and long-term competitions.

Expressing gratitude to the ambassador and the entire EUAM team, Kravchenko said: "The PGO will fulfill all international obligations in full."

Tags: #kravchenko #prosecutors_office

