Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:14 31.10.2025

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

3 min read
Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania, discussed with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda the establishment of a Special Tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression and the inevitability of punishment for all those involved in war crimes.

"On October 30-31, I made a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. The main goal is the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, and the coordination of further steps in this direction," Kravchenko said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He said that during the visit he had two key meetings, which once again confirmed the strategic unity of Ukraine and Lithuania.

"A meeting with the President of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda. I had the honor, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering support of our state, which has not stopped since the first days of Russian aggression," Kravchenko said.

"We discussed key areas of cooperation in the field of justice: the establishment of a Special Tribunal to bring to justice the crime of aggression; the inevitability of punishment for all those involved in war crimes; support for Lithuania in the international arena, thanks to which the voice of justice sounds loud and clear," the Prosecutor General said.

He separately thanked Lithuania for its assistance in restoring the social and educational infrastructure of Kyiv region, in particular, the kindergarten in Irpin and Borodianka Lyceum.

In addition, according to Kravchenko, he met with Prosecutor General of Lithuania Ms. Nida Grunskienė "We have secured a result that has already gone down in history: the extradition of a Russian serviceman under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the Prosecutor General said.

He specified that during the conversation with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania, they focused on "deepening cooperation within the Joint Investigation Team "Ukraine Case," strengthening coordination in countering the recruitment of temporarily displaced Ukrainian citizens by Russian special services; in countering cross-border fraud, our joint teams demonstrate significant results in the cases of the so-called "call centers."

In addition, as the Prosecutor General noted, he discussed with his Lithuanian colleague the strengthening of the work of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression.

"I especially thanked my Lithuanian colleagues for the logistical support of the frontline prosecutor’s offices. For us, this is real, concrete help that strengthens our resilience," Kravchenko said.

Tags: #lithuania #kravchenko

MORE ABOUT

20:48 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

16:07 27.10.2025
Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

20:48 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

20:21 01.10.2025
Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 100 bln annually

Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 100 bln annually

20:44 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

15:58 19.09.2025
Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

15:43 19.09.2025
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

09:42 01.09.2025
Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

15:29 26.08.2025
Lithuania to organize production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Defense Ministry

Lithuania to organize production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Defense Ministry

10:45 25.08.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania agree to jointly produce defense products

Ukraine and Lithuania agree to jointly produce defense products

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

AD
AD