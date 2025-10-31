Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania, discussed with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda the establishment of a Special Tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression and the inevitability of punishment for all those involved in war crimes.

"On October 30-31, I made a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. The main goal is the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, and the coordination of further steps in this direction," Kravchenko said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He said that during the visit he had two key meetings, which once again confirmed the strategic unity of Ukraine and Lithuania.

"A meeting with the President of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda. I had the honor, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering support of our state, which has not stopped since the first days of Russian aggression," Kravchenko said.

"We discussed key areas of cooperation in the field of justice: the establishment of a Special Tribunal to bring to justice the crime of aggression; the inevitability of punishment for all those involved in war crimes; support for Lithuania in the international arena, thanks to which the voice of justice sounds loud and clear," the Prosecutor General said.

He separately thanked Lithuania for its assistance in restoring the social and educational infrastructure of Kyiv region, in particular, the kindergarten in Irpin and Borodianka Lyceum.

In addition, according to Kravchenko, he met with Prosecutor General of Lithuania Ms. Nida Grunskienė "We have secured a result that has already gone down in history: the extradition of a Russian serviceman under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the Prosecutor General said.

He specified that during the conversation with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania, they focused on "deepening cooperation within the Joint Investigation Team "Ukraine Case," strengthening coordination in countering the recruitment of temporarily displaced Ukrainian citizens by Russian special services; in countering cross-border fraud, our joint teams demonstrate significant results in the cases of the so-called "call centers."

In addition, as the Prosecutor General noted, he discussed with his Lithuanian colleague the strengthening of the work of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression.

"I especially thanked my Lithuanian colleagues for the logistical support of the frontline prosecutor’s offices. For us, this is real, concrete help that strengthens our resilience," Kravchenko said.