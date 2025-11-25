Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.dw.com

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, following a conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated, in particular, that his country seeks a quick ceasefire, a just and durable peace for Ukraine and security for Europe.

"We continue to support Ukraine: We seek a ceasefire as soon as possible, a just and durable peace for Ukraine and security for Europe. Any plan affecting European interests and sovereignty requires Europe’s consent. Europe stands firm and united," Merz wrote on the social network X.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and shared fresh details of the work on steps to end the war. The President also noted that the Ukrainian side continues to communicate with the American side.