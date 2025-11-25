Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

Ukraine has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement, but there are still details that need to be resolved, ABC News reports, citing an American official.

"A U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday that a Ukrainian delegation has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace deal," the publication reported on its website.

United States Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held secret talks on Monday with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to follow up on this weekend’s talks with Ukraine in Geneva that were intended to move the Ukraine peace process forward, a U.S. official told ABC News.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the U.S. official said. "There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."

The previously undisclosed talks with the Russian delegation on Monday follow the talks held in Geneva this past weekend between the U.S. and Ukraine and are the latest indication that the new U.S. initiative to restart the peace process in Ukraine is moving forward.

"Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine," Lt. Col. Jeffrey Tolbert, a U.S. Army spokesman, said on Tuesday. "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House and the U.S. interagency as these talks progress."

Neither Ukraine nor Russia have officially confirmed the presence of their delegations being in Abu Dhabi.