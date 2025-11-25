Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 25.11.2025

Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

2 min read
Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

Ukraine has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement, but there are still details that need to be resolved, ABC News reports, citing an American official.

"A U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday that a Ukrainian delegation has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace deal," the publication reported on its website.

United States Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held secret talks on Monday with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to follow up on this weekend’s talks with Ukraine in Geneva that were intended to move the Ukraine peace process forward, a U.S. official told ABC News.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the U.S. official said. "There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."

The previously undisclosed talks with the Russian delegation on Monday follow the talks held in Geneva this past weekend between the U.S. and Ukraine and are the latest indication that the new U.S. initiative to restart the peace process in Ukraine is moving forward.

"Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine," Lt. Col. Jeffrey Tolbert, a U.S. Army spokesman, said on Tuesday. "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House and the U.S. interagency as these talks progress."

Neither Ukraine nor Russia have officially confirmed the presence of their delegations being in Abu Dhabi.

Tags: #ukraine #usa

MORE ABOUT

17:33 25.11.2025
Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

14:42 25.11.2025
'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

11:26 25.11.2025
We expect Zelenskyy to visit USA at soonest possible date in Nov - Umerov

We expect Zelenskyy to visit USA at soonest possible date in Nov - Umerov

20:38 24.11.2025
Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

18:54 24.11.2025
Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

20:25 21.11.2025
Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

19:26 21.11.2025
Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

17:20 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

12:50 21.11.2025
German FM considers US peace proposal as list of options for Ukraine and Russia to discuss - media

German FM considers US peace proposal as list of options for Ukraine and Russia to discuss - media

11:58 21.11.2025
US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

HOT NEWS

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NABU chief blames big corruption on dependent law enforcers, urges action on Prosecutor General

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Corruption in Ukraine's energy sector is systemic, long-standing – NABU/SAPO

LATEST

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Ukraine's Health Ministry begins developing technical solutions for depersonalized disability assessments — Dpty Health Minister

Industry now top priority in trade talks with EU – Deputy PM Kachka

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

Document forgery, outdated paper files among biggest challenges for digital disability assessment system — Dpty Health Minister

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

AD
AD