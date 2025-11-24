Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nawrocki25

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Warsaw.

"The Czech Republic is a very important partner for us when it comes to bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine. Our strategic interest is, of course, supporting Ukraine, as has been repeatedly stated by Poles, Polish women, and myself as the President of Poland. I look forward to seeing President Zelenskyy in Warsaw and hope that President Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw," he said at a joint press conference with Czech President Peter Pavel in Prague on Monday.

Nawrocki added that he also invites President Pavel to Warsaw for a meeting with President Zelenskyy.

The Polish leader emphasized that he considers Russia the greatest threat to the security and democracy of all of Europe.

"There is no doubt that Russia is the aggressor. There is no doubt that it is in the interests of European countries, including Poland, to strive for a sustainable peace, not a peace that would allow the Russian Federation to mobilize its forces and start a new war in the coming years or decades," he said.

At the same time, Nawrocki added that he considers Russia a country that does not comply with agreements, which means that "this is a threat to any potential peace that would be signed."

According to him, "the only person in the world who is ready to force the Russian Federation to peace is the President of the United States, Donald Trump."

"And I think that cooperation between European countries, especially Central European countries that are directly on the border of the war, but also cooperation with NATO and with the United States under President Donald Trump, gives hope for a solution to this conflict in a way that would be acceptable to Poland and all Central European countries," the president said.