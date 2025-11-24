Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:11 24.11.2025

Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

2 min read
Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nawrocki25

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Warsaw.

"The Czech Republic is a very important partner for us when it comes to bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine. Our strategic interest is, of course, supporting Ukraine, as has been repeatedly stated by Poles, Polish women, and myself as the President of Poland. I look forward to seeing President Zelenskyy in Warsaw and hope that President Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw," he said at a joint press conference with Czech President Peter Pavel in Prague on Monday.

Nawrocki added that he also invites President Pavel to Warsaw for a meeting with President Zelenskyy.

The Polish leader emphasized that he considers Russia the greatest threat to the security and democracy of all of Europe.

"There is no doubt that Russia is the aggressor. There is no doubt that it is in the interests of European countries, including Poland, to strive for a sustainable peace, not a peace that would allow the Russian Federation to mobilize its forces and start a new war in the coming years or decades," he said.

At the same time, Nawrocki added that he considers Russia a country that does not comply with agreements, which means that "this is a threat to any potential peace that would be signed."

According to him, "the only person in the world who is ready to force the Russian Federation to peace is the President of the United States, Donald Trump."

"And I think that cooperation between European countries, especially Central European countries that are directly on the border of the war, but also cooperation with NATO and with the United States under President Donald Trump, gives hope for a solution to this conflict in a way that would be acceptable to Poland and all Central European countries," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #president #poland #invitation

MORE ABOUT

20:18 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

18:56 24.11.2025
Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

18:56 24.11.2025
Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

15:27 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

15:23 24.11.2025
During reception held in Kyiv to mark Poland's Independence, ambassador emphasizes support for Ukraine

During reception held in Kyiv to mark Poland's Independence, ambassador emphasizes support for Ukraine

13:26 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Costa on the progress of Geneva peace plan talks

Zelenskyy briefs Costa on the progress of Geneva peace plan talks

12:12 24.11.2025
Costa to Zelenskyy: a unified and coordinated EU position is key to a successful outcome of peace talks for Ukraine and Europe

Costa to Zelenskyy: a unified and coordinated EU position is key to a successful outcome of peace talks for Ukraine and Europe

11:27 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Stubb: every joint action with our partners must be carefully thought out, decisions must be realistic

Zelenskyy after conversation with Stubb: every joint action with our partners must be carefully thought out, decisions must be realistic

10:09 24.11.2025
Geneva talks a step forward, but important issues remain – Stubb

Geneva talks a step forward, but important issues remain – Stubb

16:57 22.11.2025
Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists – advisor to chief of President’s Office

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

There is significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine – Costa

Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

LATEST

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Defense Ministry allocates 1.5 hectares of defense land for creation of Heroes' Memorial in Lviv

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych

Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Rada Committee to request SBU, Cabinet action on Oriana assets transferred to Lukor

Steering Committee of Ukraine Donor Platform discusses repatriation loan, new IMF program – Svyrydenko

Bezuhla won’t participate in Rada vote until Yermak is fired

AD
AD