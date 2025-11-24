Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the progress of Ukrainian-American peace talks in Geneva with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. The Prime Minister is currently in Angola, where the EU–African Union Summit is taking place. Ukraine is receiving significant attention there, and I am grateful for this support. I briefed him on yesterday’s meetings in Geneva and the results they brought. Within the next hour, I expect a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President noted the importance of involving the European side in the negotiations.

“It is important that, alongside us, other Europeans are also engaged in contacts with the American team. Ukraine’s future lies in the European Union, and issues of our people’s shared security are being decided right now. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our positions,” Zelenskyy stressed.