Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

The government is preparing a decision to reduce the price of natural gas for the needs of cogeneration plants and deregulate the procedures for installing such plants, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with government officials.

"There were reports today regarding restoration work in the energy system after Russian strikes. I thank all the repair crews involved, specialists from energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The Ukrainian government is preparing regulatory measures to, among other things, reduce the cost of natural gas for cogeneration facilities and simplify procedures for installing such facilities — minimizing bureaucracy for people and Ukrainian businesses," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, according to the President, the government must ensure the urgent completion of all tender procedures for the construction of new generation capacities. "We are increasing the equipment reserve. I have instructed the continuation of this work with partners to ensure sufficient support for our recovery," he noted.