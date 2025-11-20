MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

The head of the subcommittee on cyber security, government communications, cryptographic information protection of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Oleksandr Fediyenko (the Servant of the People faction), rejected the accusation that the video he published from the exhibition of Ukrainian manufacturers of electronic warfare (EW) equipment could somehow lead to a missile strike by the Russian occupiers on Ternopil.

"I was not in Ternopil. This exhibition was in Kyiv. The exhibition was in September, it was open and public," Fediyenko said in an exclusive comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday evening.

He also said in his video, which has now been removed from YouTube, "he did not distribute anything exclusive." "Everything is in open sources," the parliamentarian said.

As reported, earlier on Wednesday, journalist Yulia Kiriyenko-Merinova said that Fediyenko had published a video from an exhibition of Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment manufacturers in free access and talked about the products of Ternopil plant "Orion," but after the Russian occupiers' missile strike on the city, he deleted the video. She later published its fragments herself. "When you ask why it flew to Ternopil, watch this video that I published on my Telehram channel. MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, who is also a member of the National Security Committee, published a video on his YouTube channel from an exhibition of our electronic warfare manufacturers. He named the place, city and factory where it is made. Of course, he deleted the video. But I managed to capture the key pieces," she said on Facebook.

Head of Ternopil Regional State Administration Viacheslav Nehoda said on his Facebook page that "the video that the enemy could use to prepare an attack on Ternopil has been transferred to the SBU." "Everyone who distributes it is also acting irresponsibly," he added.