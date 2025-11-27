Child injured in the November 19 strike dies in Ternopil

A child injured in a Russian missile strike on the city on November 19 has died in Ternopil, city mayor Serhiy Nadal said.

"Tragic news about the death of another child from a missile strike on Ternopil. Little Adriana Unolt, 12, died after a nine-day fight for her life. Her mother died, her sister is still in the hospital," Nadal said onTelegram on Thursday.

As previously reported by Taras Pastukh, deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, the death toll from the Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19, which destroyed an apartment building, has risen to 34, but the bodies of 33 of the dead have been identified. On November 23, the State Emergency Service announced the completion of four days of search and rescue operations - 33 people died, including six children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. 46 people were rescued, including seven children. Some six people are missing, including one child.