Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:09 27.11.2025

Child injured in the November 19 strike dies in Ternopil

1 min read
Child injured in the November 19 strike dies in Ternopil

A child injured in a Russian missile strike on the city on November 19 has died in Ternopil, city mayor Serhiy Nadal said.

"Tragic news about the death of another child from a missile strike on Ternopil. Little Adriana Unolt, 12, died after a nine-day fight for her life. Her mother died, her sister is still in the hospital," Nadal said onTelegram on Thursday.

As previously reported by Taras Pastukh, deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, the death toll from the Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19, which destroyed an apartment building, has risen to 34, but the bodies of 33 of the dead have been identified. On November 23, the State Emergency Service announced the completion of four days of search and rescue operations - 33 people died, including six children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. 46 people were rescued, including seven children. Some six people are missing, including one child.

Tags: #child #ternopil

MORE ABOUT

12:39 22.11.2025
Polish PM: Polish citizen and her 7-year-old daughter killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Ternopil

Polish PM: Polish citizen and her 7-year-old daughter killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Ternopil

11:17 22.11.2025
Ukraine's Emergency Service: Death toll in Ternopil rises to 32, including 6 children

Ukraine's Emergency Service: Death toll in Ternopil rises to 32, including 6 children

12:51 21.11.2025
Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ternopil rises to 31 – police

Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ternopil rises to 31 – police

20:59 20.11.2025
MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

20:56 20.11.2025
Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

19:30 20.11.2025
Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

10:07 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

21:14 19.11.2025
Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

17:28 19.11.2025
Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

15:42 19.11.2025
There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

HOT NEWS

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Admission to universities for 'zero course' to be introduced this winter – Education ministry

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

LATEST

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

First Sanctions Summit kicks off in Kyiv on Thursday

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

AD
AD