Death toll of Ternopil attack on Nov 19 grows to 36 – National Police

The death toll in Ternopil due to the November 19 shelling has risen to 36. A woman who was being treated at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv has died, according to Serhiy Ziubanenko, head of Ternopil Regional Police Department.

"Today we received more sad news. A woman, who was seriously wounded in the missile strike on Ternopil on November 19, has died at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. She was a pensioner born in 1944 and a resident of the house on Kviten 15 Street, which was damaged by enemy shelling," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As of December 2, the death toll has risen to 36, including 29 adults and seven children.

"Unfortunately, five people (four adults and one child) are still missing. Our investigators, forensic experts, and canine specialists continue to work to determine the fate of each person," the message reads.

As reported, the State Emergency Service announced the end of four days of search and rescue operations following the Russian strike on November 19, which destroyed an apartment building. Approximately 1,298 tonnes of construction debris have been removed from the rubble.