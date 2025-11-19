Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Russian X-101 cruise missiles struck apartment buildings in Ternopil on Wednesday night, causing numerous casualties, according to the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram channel.

"As of 4:00 p.m., debris from one of the cruise missiles that hit a nine-story building on November 19, 2025, has been found and identified. This is an X-101 missile, manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2025," the message reads.

Law enforcement officials are examining missile debris to establish and document a terrorist attack by Russian occupiers against Ukrainian civilians.

The missiles were reportedly launched from strategic aircraft: six Tu-95MS (based at Olenia Airfield) and four Tu-160MS (based at Engels and Ukrainka Airfields). The launch sites were in Vologda and Astrakhan regions of Russia.

"According to reliable information, which has already been provided to partners on numerous occasions, the Russian X-101 cruise missile contains components and assemblies manufactured by companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. Tragedies like the one in Ternopil could have been avoided if Russia hadn't found ways to circumvent the already announced sanctions against a terrorist state," the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command noted.

The death toll in Ternopil from last night's enemy attack has reportedly risen to 25, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured. A 20-year-old man is also reported to be still under the rubble; contact is being maintained. Currently, approximately 25 people in Ternopil have been lost. Emergency rescue efforts are ongoing, with over 160 rescuers involved.