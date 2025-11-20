Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 20.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing


Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil - the whereabouts of 22 people are unknown, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our rescuers worked all night in Ternopil, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing. The whereabouts of 22 people are unknown - their search continues," the president wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work. In some areas, work can only be done manually due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures. This complicates the search.

"As of now, 26 people are known to have died, including three children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. I thank all our people who are working at the scene almost 24/7. Rescuers, medics, police officers - thank each and every one of them. It is extremely important that in such difficult days, despite all the attacks by Russia, all the terror, our people always know that they can count on rescue and help," Zelensky noted.

As the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported earlier, "the enemy strike took the lives of 26 people, including three children. Some 93 people were injured, including 18 children. 46 people were saved."

Tags: #emergency_service #ternopil

